Tuesday's action continues with India against the Netherlands (9 a.m. ET), China battling Malaysia (1 p.m. ET) and concludes with England against Korea (3 p.m. ET).

Canada and Scotland tied 1-1 in the day's first game.

CBCSports.ca will be streaming every game from the event, including the playoffs and final. Click here for the full schedule.

How it works

This event is the second-last step from the end of a two-year Hockey World League journey that began with regional Round 1 events and will reach a climax in India at the end of this year. Both Hockey World League Final and World Cup qualification spots are at stake.

Host nation England (World Ranking: 7) are joined by Olympic champions and world number one Argentina as well as Netherlands (WR: 4), India (WR: 6), Korea (WR: 12) and Pakistan (WR: 13), nations that qualified automatically by being ranked between first and 11th at the time of entry. The line-up is completed by Canada (WR: 11), Malaysia (WR: 14), China (WR: 18) and Scotland (WR: 23), who all qualified thanks to excellent performances in the Hockey World League Round 2 events earlier this year.

The top four finishers in London will qualify for the eight nation Hockey World League Final in India, although there is a small caveat to this. If India does not finish in the top four in London, then only the top three teams in London will qualify.

They will be joined by the top three finishers from the semifinal competition in Johannesburg, South Africa, plus the highest ranked fourth place finisher from the two semifinal events.

Canada's schedule