Canada's women's team pursuit squad earned a decisive win over New Zealand to take gold at the third stage of the track cycling World Cup in Milton, Ont., on Saturday.

The quartet of Ariane Bonhomme, Kinley Gibson, Annie Foreman-Mackey, and Allison Beveridge secured the victory for Canada.

Canada wins gold in cycling team pursuit5:28

Beveridge then earned an individual medal by placing second in the omnium.

Allison Beveridge collects silver in omnium2:09

To add a Canadian touch to the event, winners receive maple syrup.

GOLD 🥇!!!!! @CyclingCanada's women's team pursuit light up the packed home town house. #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCMilton pic.twitter.com/rdG63mGYdE — @jtolkamp

Canada has collected three medals so far, with Jasmin Duehring hauling in a silver in the points race on Friday.

Competition wraps up on Sunday. ​