Canada's women's team pursuit squad earned a decisive win over New Zealand to take gold at the third stage of the track cycling World Cup in Milton, Ont., on Saturday.
The quartet of Ariane Bonhomme, Kinley Gibson, Annie Foreman-Mackey, and Allison Beveridge secured the victory for Canada.
Beveridge then earned an individual medal by placing second in the omnium.
To add a Canadian touch to the event, winners receive maple syrup.
Canada has collected three medals so far, with Jasmin Duehring hauling in a silver in the points race on Friday.
Competition wraps up on Sunday.
