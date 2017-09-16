Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3:50 p.m. ET to watch action from the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes (FISE) World Series event in Edmonton.
Hundreds of international athletes are competing in a variety of competitions in popular action sports like BMX and mountain biking.
Coverage begins with the, followed by the mountain bike slopestyle pro semifinal at 5:50, and the BMX freestyle park World Cup semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Saturday's coverage concludes with the BMX flat pro semifinal at 10 p.m. ET.
Action continues on Sunday at 4:20 p.m. ET with the BMX flat pro final, BMX freestyle park World Cup final, (5:50 p.m. ET), and mountain bike slopestyle pro final (8:10 p.m. ET).
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.