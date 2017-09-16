Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3:50 p.m. ET to watch action from the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes (FISE) World Series event in Edmonton.

Hundreds of international athletes are competing in a variety of competitions in popular action sports like BMX and mountain biking.

Coverage begins with the, followed by the mountain bike slopestyle pro semifinal at 5:50, and the BMX freestyle park World Cup semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday's coverage concludes with the BMX flat pro semifinal at 10 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Sunday at 4:20 p.m. ET with the BMX flat pro final, BMX freestyle park World Cup final, (5:50 p.m. ET), and mountain bike slopestyle pro final (8:10 p.m. ET).