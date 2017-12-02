Canada started off the track cycling World Cup with a bang on Friday, with Jasmin Duehring earning a silver medal in the points race in Milton, Ont.

Duehring, née Glaesser, was beaten out by Great Britain's Katie Archibald for gold, who finished the race with 47 total points. Duehring had 38.

"I didn't know all the girls in the race. I haven't been racing this fall, so I didn't really know what to expect from myself either," said Duehring. "I could tell early on that Katie had a little better sprint than me, so I just tried to make the race hard and create opportunities. I wasn't quite able to get her, but I think it was still a pretty good performance."

Women’s Points Race podium! @JasminDuehring takes second for 🇨🇦, with 🌈World Champ @_katiearchibald taming the top step! It was an exciting race! pic.twitter.com/04wDPBytCr — @CyclingCanada

Both the men's and women's team pursuits qualified for the next round in great position, as they will be ready to continue their podium pursuits on Saturday.

The women's team of Allison Beveridge, Ariane Bonhomme, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Kinley Gibson qualified in first place of the four-team field rounded out by New Zealand, France and Japan. Heavy hitters Italy and Great Britain stayed home.

Canada then beat Japan in the next round on Saturday and will race against New Zealand for gold. They are guaranteed at least a silver medal.

The men's team of Derek Gee, Adam Jamieson, Jay Lamoureux and Bayley Simpson qualifed in second place in a moe competitive field of 10 teams.

Canada's opponent on Saturday will be third-place U.S.