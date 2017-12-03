Canada won silver in the men's team pursuit at the track cycling World Cup on Sunday, in Milton, Ont.

Jay Lamoureuz, Derek Gee, Adam Jamieson and local boy Michael Foley powered Canada to second place (3:59.982) behind New Zealand (3:59.000).

Earlier in the day, the quartet set a Canadian record of 3:58.359 en route to the podium.

The United States (4.05.025) defeated Switzerland for bronze.

A New Canadian Record in Men’s Team Pursuit set on Canada’s Home Track! 3:58.359! It’s been a remarkable weekend so far for Team 🇨🇦! So much more to come! pic.twitter.com/LefZxlrFYq — @CyclingCanada

In the men's sprint Hugo Barrette nearly captured another medal for Canada but was unable to overcome Jack Carlin of Great Britain who took bronze.

In the gold medal race, Jeffery Hoogland of the Netherlands swept Ethan Mitchell of New Zealand.

It has been a successful event for Canada, which captured four medals during the three day event. On Saturday, the quartet of Ariane Bonhomme, Kinley Gibson, Annie Foreman-Mackey, and Allison Beveridge took gold in the women's team pursuit event.

Shortly after, Beveridge added an individual medal after placing second in the women's omnium.

Jasmin Duehring got the haul started with a silver in the points race on Friday.