Team Canada took the top two spots on the podium on Saturday at the Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau, with Leah Kirchmann taking the win ahead of teammate Kirsti Lay.

American Kendall Ryan rounded out the podium.

The eighth edition of the UCI race took the riders out for two loops in the Gatineau Park before heading into the center of Gatineau for five laps of a 9.4 kilometre circuit, for a total of 104.4 kilometres of racing.

"I started the day optimistic," explained Kirchmann, "and the team, Team Canada, we believed we had a super strong roster and that we could win the race. Originally we wanted to make it a hard and aggressive race especially through the two laps through the park and we wanted to make the Camp Fortune climb hard.

"The first time we set a hard pace, and the second time we wanted to force a selection but, unfortunately, my derailleur kind of exploded on the base of the climb. This forced us to change our plan. But the team was amazing, they came and brought me back to the group and then from there we reassessed."

Team Canada timed the sprint perfectly, with Kirchmann coming off Lay's wheel in the final 100 metres. Lay's leadout was so strong that she was able to hold on for second.

Lay explained the strategy for the finish, "We wanted to make the race hard just to begin with to make the selection a bit better. On the last lap we just wanted to be near the front but we knew we didn't want to go too early. There was a headwind and we didn't want anyone to come around. Leah and I actual started a couple wheels back but we stayed calm and came up the inside and no one shut the door on us so it was perfect timing. I didn't anticipate myself being there that late, but I knew she had a good sprint and I hung on for second."