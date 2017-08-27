Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe scored a world title in the women's C1 200-metre final on Sunday at the canoe sprint world championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

The Trois Rivieres, Que., native won in a time of 45.478 seconds, ahead of Alesia Romasenko of Russia (46.136) and Hungary's Kincso Takacs (47.178).

Vincent-Lapointe also won a two gold medals in that distance on the World Cup circuit this season.