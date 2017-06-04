Canada continued to add to their Canoe World Cup medal tally this weekend in Belgrade, Serbia, picking up gold and silver medals on Sunday.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took gold in the women's C1 200-metre final. The Trois Rivieres, Que., native won in a time of 48.865 seconds, ahead of Alena Nazdrova of Belarus (48.920) and Kincso Takacs (49.437).

Vincent-Lapointe also won a gold medal last weekend in the same event in Hungary.

In women's C2 200m, Canadians Nadya Crossman-Serb and Hannah MacIntosh silver in 46.628 seconds, just 0.768 off the winning time by Volha Klimava and Nadzeya Makarchanka of Belarus.

Spain's Adriana Paniagua and Patricia Coco took bronze, while Canada's Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh and Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent finished fifth.