Canada continued to add to their Canoe World Cup medal tally this weekend in Belgrade, Serbia, picking up gold and silver medals on Sunday.
Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took gold in the women's C1 200-metre final. The Trois Rivieres, Que., native won in a time of 48.865 seconds, ahead of Alena Nazdrova of Belarus (48.920) and Kincso Takacs (49.437).
Vincent-Lapointe also won a gold medal last weekend in the same event in Hungary.
In women's C2 200m, Canadians Nadya Crossman-Serb and Hannah MacIntosh silver in 46.628 seconds, just 0.768 off the winning time by Volha Klimava and Nadzeya Makarchanka of Belarus.
Spain's Adriana Paniagua and Patricia Coco took bronze, while Canada's Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh and Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent finished fifth.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.