Canada's Katie Vincent added to her medal haul from this season's Canoe Sprint World Cup competitions, taking bronze in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

Vincent finished the women's C1 500-metre final in a time of two minutes, 8.044 seconds for her fourth medal this year.

Alena Nazdrova of Belarus was 2.580 seconds ahead of the Canadian for gold, while Virag Balla of Hungary rounded out the podium.

Action continues on Sunday in Belgrade, which will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca beginning at 2:30 a.m. ET.