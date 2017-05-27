Canada's Katie Vincent scored her first medal of the Canoe Sprint World Cup season, taking silver in women's C1 500 metre final in Szeged, Hungary on Saturday.

Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., finished the final in two minutes, 6.950 seconds, just behind gold medallist Virag Balla of Hungary (2:05.035).

Ukraine's Liudmila Luzan rounded out the podium in 2:08.504, just ahead of fourth-placed Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Trois-Rivières, Que. (2:09.250).

Toronto's Erica Scarff also reached the podium with a bronze in the women's KL3 200m paracanoe event.

In other final action from Saturday, Craig Spence of Dartmouth, N.S., was seventh in the C1 men's 1000m.

Furthermore, Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent both won their semi-finals of the C1 200m distance to advance to tomorrow's final.

They also paired together in the women's C2 500m to win their heat and advance directly to the final.

Nadya Crossman-Serb of Winnipeg and Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent of Trois-Rivières, Que., finished second in the C2 500m semi-final and advanced to the final.

Lastly, Michelle Russell of Fall River, N.S., and Andréanne Langlois of Québec, Que., finished second in the women's K2 500m semi-final to qualify for tomorrow's final.

Action continues on Sunday at 4:35 a.m. ET, which you can stream live on CBCSports.ca