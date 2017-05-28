Canadian paddlers had a successful final day of action at this weekend's Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary.
Laurence Vincent-Lapointe of Trois Rivieres, Que., scored Canada's only gold of the weekend, picking up the victory in the women's C1 200 metre event.
Vincent-Lapointe finished the final in 45.842 seconds, just ahead of teammate Katie Vincent, who took bronze in 46.295.
Vincent, of Mississauga, Ont., had already won silver on Saturday in the C1 500, and teamed up with Vincent-Lapointe for silver in the women's C2 500.
Rounding out the podium results were the Canadian pair of Nadya Crossman-Serb and Anne-Sophie Lavoie-Parent, who blazed their way to a silver medal in the women's C2 200.
