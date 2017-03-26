The Canadian Wrestling Championships included some familiar faces in the women and men's freestyle competition.

The crowd saw the return of Rio Olympians — Jasmine Mian, Michelle Fazzari, Haislan Garcia, and Korey Jarvis — all winning their respective weight classes.

Mian won the senior title at 48 kg while Fazzari finished atop the 58 kg division.

Garcia won gold in the 65 kg weight class and Jarvis topped the competition in the senior men's 125 kg event.

Kiera Prior won both junior and senior titles at women's 82 kg while Chris McIsaac won gold in senior men's 61 kg, after winning the junior title at 60 kg the previous day.

Nishan Randhawa successfully defended his junior and senior titles in the 96 kg and 97 kg divisions.

Jessica MacDonald and Jevon Balfour were named outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

The championships serve as the main event for ranking athletes for junior and senior national team selections.

Canada's top wrestlers were also recognized for their standout seasons: