Canadian athletes were a busy bunch on the weekend.

Whether it was on the court, in the water, or on the track, medals were won, and records were set; a lot of it happened to be done by Canadian women.

Brittany Crew, 23, headed to the Summer Universiade games in Taipei after recently becoming the first Canadian woman to throw in a shot put final at worlds. Once again, Crew did not disappoint, claiming gold on Sunday with a throw of 18.34 metres, just shy of her own Canadian record of 18.47.

Crew is carrying long distance runner Jessica O'Connell, who picked up a silver in the 5000m.

Alysha Newman rounds out the Canadian success on the track breaking her own pole vault national record yet again. Newman cleared 4.75 metres, beating her own previous height of 4.71, that she set at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational earlier in 2017.

World record ✅

World champion ✅#TeamCanada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe claims another #ICFSprint 🌏 gold🥇 in 🇨🇿: https://t.co/x2tmqgdcrO pic.twitter.com/bfD0iBLLkR — @TeamCanada

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe definitely got the memo to turn it on at the ICF Canoe Sprint world championships. Not only did she win gold with Katie Vincent on Saturday in the C2 500 metre, she paddled to a C1 200m solo gold in world record time on Sunday.

Another Team Canada 🍁 relay gold 🥇 and world junior record!#FINAWorldJrsIndy pic.twitter.com/VlCLoLpXBw — @SwimmingCanada

The 4x100-metre freestyle relay squad — Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez — dominated the competition at the FINA world junior championships, winning gold and setting a new world junior record of three minutes, 36.19 seconds, besting the previous mark by almost three seconds.

GOLD MEDAL ALERT: Jade Hannah has tied for gold 🥇 in the 50 backstroke! It is Canada's first individual gold at #FINAWorldJrsIndy! pic.twitter.com/oefTavmdK7 — @SwimmingCanada

The individual medals were flowing in the pool as Jade Hannah won Canada's first solo gold, swimming to a first place finish in the 50 backstroke.