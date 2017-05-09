Three longstanding members of the Canadian women's basketball announced their retirement from the national team today.

Tamara Tatham, Lizanne Murphy and Shona Thorburn will end their careers having accumulated 36 years of service and nearly 500 games combined, including two Olympic appearances each. They also contributed to gold-medal performances at the 2015 Pan Am Games and 2015 FIBA Americas.

"They've all played such a huge part in elevating our team to where it is today on the international stage," said Lisa Thomaidis, head coach of the senior national women's team. "They're great basketball players, but even more importantly, they are amazing women who have inspired the next generation of basketball players in this country."

Tatham, a small forward from Brampton, Ont., played 164 games for Canada over more than a decade. She was a key performer in the gold-medal game at the Pan Am Games in 2015, logging 10 points and three assists over 30 minutes of action.

"The national team means honour and pride. Not everyone gets to rep their country on the highest stage at the highest level," said Tatham. "For me, that's a blessing and a dream come true."

Murphy began her career alongside Tatham and played 145 games for the national squad. She averaged more than six points and three rebounds a game for her career, and won four medals in that span. But for Murphy, her career meant more than just on-court achievements.

"Some of my best friends in life, or 'sistas' as I like to call them, are my current and former teammates. I'm grateful for the lessons I've learned both on and off the court over the 12 years that I have competed for Canada," said Murphy.

Thorburn, from Hamilton, Ont., was an important member of the team that qualified for the London Olympics in 2012. The point guard averaged more than ten points and four assists in that tournament.

"Playing for Canada has been the highlight of my basketball career; there are no words to describe the feeling of running out onto the court after Canada has been called," said Thorburn.

All three players will be missed not only for their play on the floor, but for their experience and leadership off of it.

"Lizanne, Tamara and Shona are shining examples of how passion, dedication and commitment can take you to the highest levels," said Canada Basketball President and CEO Michele O'Keefe. "We're grateful for their contributions to the basketball community on and off the court; and for inspiring future generations of female athletes to dream big and play hard."