The Canadian men's volleyball team closed out their first weekend of FIVB World League action this season with a 3-1 loss to Serbia on Sunday.

Canada fell behind 2-0, but took the third set before Serbia eventually secured the win in the fourth.

Canada's record stands at 2-1 after the first phase of the preliminary round.

Final #CANvsSRB 1-3 (23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25)

This is the Canadians' first international action under Stephane Antiga, who was hired as head coach in December, and first since they finished fifth at last summer's Rio Olympics — their first appearance in 24 years.

Canada upset the United States in their second match of the weekend on Saturday, and kicked off the season on Friday with a win over Belgium.

The FIVB World League is the premier annual men's volleyball tournament with a total of 36 participating teams in 2017.

The 36 teams have been split into three groups of 12 teams and will play the preliminary round in a pool format over three weeks, before the best teams gather for the finals in each group.

Due to their strong play last season, Canada has been promoted to the top tier in this year's event, known as Group 1.

The preliminary round continues for Canada with a series of matches in Bulgaria from June 9-11.