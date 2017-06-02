The Canadian men's volleyball team began their FIVB World League season with a victory — but they did it the hard way.

Canada needed to win a tiebreak to beat Belgium in five sets on Friday in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Playing in their first-ever top-tier FIVB match, the Canadians took the match 25-22,19-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13.

Next up for Canada is a match against the U.S. on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, which will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.

You can also catch volleyball coverage on CBC TV on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.