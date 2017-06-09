Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live as Canada takes on Bulgaria in the FIVB World League in Bulgaria.

The FIVB World League is the premier annual men's volleyball tournament with a total of 36 participating teams in 2017.

The 36 teams have been split into three groups of 12 teams and will play the preliminary round in a pool format over three weeks, before the best teams gather for the finals in each group.

Due to their strong play last season, Canada has been promoted to the top tier in this year's event, known as Group 1. This weekend, the Canadians will face Brazil, Bulgaria, and Poland.