Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the FIVB World League event in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Canada's men's national team takes on Belgium in their first game at the event.

The FIVB World is the premier annual men's volleyball tournament with a total of 36 participating teams in 2017.

The 36 teams have been split into three groups of 12 teams and will play the preliminary round in a pool format over three weeks, before the best teams gather for the finals in each group.

Due to their strong play last season, Canada has been promoted to the top tier in this year's event, known at Group 1. This weekend, the Canadians will face Belgium, the U.S. and Serbia.

Canada's men's team readies for its World League Group 1 debut : https://t.co/BUsIrCFh0u pic.twitter.com/Cf1qsSCHSF — @VBallCanada

Action continues on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET as Canada takes on the U.S., which you can also see on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.