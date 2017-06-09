Coming off an impressive opening weekend in FIVB World League volleyball, the Canadian men's team started strong against Brazil on Friday, but fell in four sets to the Olympic champions.

Canada staked themselves to a one set lead in Varna, Bulgaria, but the Brazilians shook off that 25-23 loss and rattled off set wins of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23 to foil the Canadian upset.

The Canadians went 2-1 in their first week of action in Group 1, beating Belgium and the U.S. before taking a loss to Serbia.

The host Bulgarians are up next for Canada on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, which you can watch live on CBCSports.ca.

The FIVB World League is the premier annual men's volleyball tournament with a total of 36 participating teams in 2017.

The 36 teams have been split into three groups of 12 teams and will play the preliminary round in a pool format over three weeks, before the best teams gather for the finals in each group.

Due to their strong play last season, Canada has been promoted to the top tier in this year's event, known as Group 1.

This weekend, the Canadians will face Brazil, Bulgaria, and Poland.