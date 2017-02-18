Mike Te'o scored three tries as the United States defeated Canada 51-34 in Americas Rugby Championship action on Saturday night.

Ryan Matyas, Tony Purpura, Todd Clever and John Quill also had tries for the Americans, while Saun Davies added five conversions and a penalty. Will Magie kicked another penalty for the U.S.

Taylor Paris, with two, Phil Mack, George Barton and Admir Cejvanovic replied with tries for Canada. Robbie Povey booted a conversion and a penalty. Gordon McRorie chipped in with two conversions of his own.

Both teams called up relatively young rosters for the Americas Rugby Championship with an eye on development ahead of the countries' clash in a two-legged World Cup qualifier later this year.

Canada opened the tournament with a 20-6 loss to Argentina's second-tier side on Feb. 4 before bouncing back with a 36-15 victory over Chile last weekend.

The U.S. is now 3-0 after a 29-23 victory over No. 23 Uruguay and a 51-3 whitewash of No. 34 Brazil.