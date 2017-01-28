Nathan Hirayama became just the second Canadian to amass 900 career World Rugby Sevens Series points while Harry Jones became the fifth Canadian to register 500 points as Canada beat Scotland and Wales on Saturday at the Wellington Sevens.

Hirayama sealed victory as he slipped a Scottish tackle and touched down to secure a 28-19 victory against Scotland in the first match of the day.

Adam Zaruba opened the scoring for Canada before Pat Kay touched down for a second try and a 14-0 lead.

Mark Robertson got Scotland on the board but Justin Douglas found a hole right before half time to give Canada a 21-5 lead at the break.

Fraser Lyle grabbed Scotland's second try before George Horne's try cut the Canadian lead to just 21-19.

Later, Canada got off to a fast start again in a 28-5 win over Wales.

Jones touched down inside a minute before Hirayama extended the lead to 14-0 at the break.

Jones grabbed his second try of the game to open the second half as Canada built a 21-0 lead before Wales finally got on the board through an Ethan Davies try.

Hirayama completed the scoring after he took a Luke McCloskey offload in for the try after he had been the beneficiary of a Matt Mullins line break.