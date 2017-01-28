Justin Douglas scored a late try to give Canada a 17-12 win over Argentina on Saturday to advance to the cup semifinals of the Wellington Sevens rugby tournament.
It's Canada first cup semifinal berth since the 2015 Japan Sevens.
Canada had gone 3-0 on Day 1 of the tournament. The Canadians will now face either South Africa or France in their semifinal.
After a tense opening six minutes, Argentina's Matias Osadczuk was shown a yellow card that Canada quickly took advantage of as Adam Zaruba scored.
Argentina replied before the break as Nicolas Menendez gave his side a 7-5 lead heading into the interval.
After Mike Fuailefau gave Canada a 10-7 lead, Osadczuk restored the Argentinian lead to 12-10.
