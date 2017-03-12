The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will have to battle it out for fifth place on home soil.

Siviwe Soyizwapi had two tries as powerhouse South Africa downed the host nation 36-7 in the elite Cup quarter-finals at the Canada Sevens tournament on Sunday in Vancouver.

Cecil Afrika, Rosko Specman and Sandile Ngcobo and Chris Dry also went over the line for the Blitzboks. Afrika, with two, and Branco du Preez had the conversions.

Justin Douglas had the only try for Canada, which was converted by Nathan Hirayama.

"Ultimately we're disappointed, especially the manner in the end," said Canadian head coach Damian McGrath.

"They're a great team. There should be a law against people that can run that fast and change direction. They were terrific. I can't fault our players. We're a team moving forward.

"I think it's a reflection of where we are. We need to close that gap on a top team like South Africa."

Canada, ranked 12th in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, will take on No. 8 Argentina with a spot in the fifth-place game on the line.

The atmosphere at B.C. Place Stadium for Canada's three matches on Saturday was electric, but the 11:08 a.m. local time start against the Blitzboks meant the stands were a little less full and fans a little less vocal.

The Canadians started the tournament 2-0 on Saturday in front of a raucous crowd with victories over Scotland and Russia before falling 15-14 to New Zealand in a hard-fought 15-14 decision that earned them second in Pool D.

With just nine healthy players for Saturday's finale, Canada was dealt another injury blow when Adam Zaruba, who scored five tries over the first three matches, was ruled out with a concussion 30 minutes before kickoff against South Africa.

Douglas (leg), John Moonlight (knee) and Phil Berna (knee) all missed significant time Saturday. Moonlight and Douglas gutted it out against South Africa but were far below 100 per cent fit.

Earlier Sunday, a 27-point fourth quarter helped the Dalhousie Tigers top the McGill Redmen 69-63 in the bronze medal game.

Trailing by eight entering the final 10 minutes, the Tigers went on a 17-8 run, taking the lead for good with just under three minutes left to play.

Forward Sven Stammberger led the way on the offensive end with eight points in the quarter and 20 overall. Guard Jenning Leung was McGill's leading scorer with 17 points.

The third-place finish was the best result in men's basketball history for Dalhousie, which finished fourth at last year's championship.