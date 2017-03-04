Canadians Tristen Chernove and Ross Wilson each won gold while Marie-Claude Molnar won silver on Friday at the Para-cycling track world championships in Los Angeles.

This brings Canada's medal total to five (four gold, one silver) over two days of competition.

Chernove, of Cranbrook, B.C., had a bit of a scare in the qualifying round of the C2 Men's 3,000 metre individual pursuit after pulling his foot out of his pedal, but he came back to make the final. He won with a time of three minutes 47.424 seconds, nearly seven seconds faster than his opponent, Aaron Keith of the United States.

In the C1 men's 3,000 metre individual pursuit, Wilson of Sherwood Park, Alta., set a personal best in qualifying, and then caught his opponent in the gold medal final.

"In the qualifying race, Ross executed perfectly and surprised us with another personal best," said head coach Sebastien Travers.

"In the finals, we opted for an aggressive pace, which paid off as Ross lapped his opponent, therefore securing the rainbow jersey."

Molnar of St-Hubert, Que., finished the day off with a silver medal in the C4 women's 500 metre time trial, crossing the line in 42.606 seconds, just over one second behind Shawn Morelli of the U.S.

"Overall, Another good day for the nation," said Travers. "Two golds and one silver is pretty awesome."