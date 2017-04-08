Canada has advanced to the Cup quarter-finals for the third World Series event in a row, but will have to get past Olympic champion Fiji to reach the final four at the Hong Kong Sevens.

Canada, which defeated Kenya 17-14 on Friday, continued its winning ways with a 28-14 win over France on Saturday before losing 26-7 to Series leader South Africa.

The Canadian men, who are 10th in the overall standings after six events, raced to a 21-0 lead over No. 11 France on two tries by Justin Douglas and one by Nathan Hirayama. Two tries by Alexander Lagarde narrowed with the lead to 21-14 with both Hirayama and Jean Baptiste Mazoue yellow-carded after a heated confrontation between the French scores.

Captain John Moonlight padded the lead with a try for Canada, which finished seventh in the recent Vancouver and Las Vegas events.

Canada trailed early against South Africa after Dylan Sage went over within the first minute, taking advantage of a penalty against Canada prompted by some prickly defence after the kickoff.

Fine play by Moonlight helped Canada tie the score. Aggressive counter-rucking by the Canadian skipper led to a scrum near the South African goalline and Moonlight then kept a drive alive with a creative between-the-legs pass that ultimately led to Douglas' 25th try of the season.

But the Blitzboks sealed top spot in Pool B on second-half tries by Ruhan Nel, Cecil Afrika and Siviwe Soyizwapi.

Had Canada won, it would have faced No. 4 New Zealand in the quarters.

The Canadian men are 2-43-0 all-time against Fiji and have been outsccored 1,394-437.

Hirayama scored 22 points on Day 2 of his 50th career World Series tournament, bringing his Canadian sevens points record total to 995.

Fiji, third in the overall standings, beat rival New Zealand 17-14 to stay on course to win the Hong Kong event for a third straight year.

The Pacific Islanders were facing the possibility of failing to make it out of the preliminary stage after being held to a 17-17 draw with Wales but ended up finishing top of Pool C after a dramatic last-gasp win over New Zealand.

The Kiwis almost won right at the end with a last-minute try but the score was disallowed after the final pass was ruled to have gone forward.

"We expected a tough match from New Zealand but we managed to keep our cool and composure," Fiji coach Gareth Baber said. "We worked hard and were able to snatch it right when it could have been taken away from us."

New Zealand faces South Africa in Sunday's quarter-finals. Australia will play Pool D runners-up Argentina in the quarters while England faces the United States, which finished undefeated at the top of Pool D with wins over Russia (14-7), Scotland (19-14) and Argentina (33-5).