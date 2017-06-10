Canada bounced back from a loss in its opening match of the weekend to defeat host Bulgaria on Saturday in FIVB World League volleyball.

The men's squad won the match in four sets, 3-1 (27-25, 30-28, 21-25, 25-23), with 2016 Olympian Gord Perrin contributing 24 points for Canada in the thrilling match.

#CANvsBUL 3-1 (27-25, 30-28, 21-25, 25-23)... That's what we're talking about!! Nice win for the #maplevolleys 💪🏐🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/uTTaPf0Mfs — @VBallCanada

"It's easy to say I am satisfied after a victory, and I will have to analyze this after I watch the video, but in my opinion we played excellent volleyball," Canada's head coach Stephane Antiga said. "Against Bulgaria, we played much better than yesterday [against Brazil]. There were not as many mistakes and by far this was our best game this season."

Canada opened the second week of the preliminary round on Friday with a loss to Brazil, the reigning Olympic champions.

The Canadians went 2-1 in their first week of action in Group 1 last weekend, beating Belgium and the U.S. before taking a loss to Serbia.

"It was very positive how we behaved on the court. They were pressing us and they're a good team, especially in front of their fans," Antiga said. "This victory is important because of the volleyball we played [not only the standings]."

Poland is up next for Canada on Sunday at 9:40 a.m. ET, which you can watch live on CBCSports.ca.

Canada's men's team readies for its World League Group 1 debut : https://t.co/BUsIrCFh0u pic.twitter.com/Cf1qsSCHSF — @VBallCanada

The FIVB World League is the premier annual men's volleyball tournament with a total of 36 participating teams in 2017.

The 36 teams have been split into three groups of 12 teams and will play the preliminary round in a pool format over three weeks, before the best teams gather for the finals in each group.

Due to their strong play last season, Canada has been promoted to the top tier in this year's event, known as Group 1.