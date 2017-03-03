Nick Blevins and Gordon McRorie had tries but it was not enough as Canada lost to Brazil 24-23 on Friday night in their finale of the 2017 Americas Rugby Championship campaign.

McRorie kicked 13 points for Canada but it was Lucas Tranquez's 79th minute try that stole the victory for host Brazil.

The Brazilians got off to a fast start as Daniel Sancery broke a couple of Canadian tackles to give his side a 7-0 lead after Moises Duque added the conversion.

However, Canada responded immediately as Blevins side-stepped a few tacklers to get the visitors on the board.

A Duque penalty in the 16th minute pushed Brazil back ahead 10-7 before McRorie scored Canada's second try as he slipped through a hole off of a lineout for a 14-10 lead.

Duque would give Brazil the lead in the 37th minute as the hosts took a narrow 17-14 lead into the second half.

In a slow second half, a McRorie penalty, as well as a rare drop goal, gave Canada a 23-17 lead with 10 minutes to play.

Brett Beukeboom and Diego Lopez were both shown yellow cards in the 71st minute but Canada were undone by Tranquez's last minute try.