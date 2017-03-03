Nick Blevins and Gordon McRorie had tries but it was not enough as Canada lost to Brazil 24-23 on Friday night in their finale of the 2017 Americas Rugby Championship campaign.
FT: @brasilrugby's last minute try gives them a 24-23 win over #Canada #ARC2017 #RISEAsOne #RC15s pic.twitter.com/dMBfaVJfjD—
@RugbyCanada
McRorie kicked 13 points for Canada but it was Lucas Tranquez's 79th minute try that stole the victory for host Brazil.
The Brazilians got off to a fast start as Daniel Sancery broke a couple of Canadian tackles to give his side a 7-0 lead after Moises Duque added the conversion.
However, Canada responded immediately as Blevins side-stepped a few tacklers to get the visitors on the board.
A Duque penalty in the 16th minute pushed Brazil back ahead 10-7 before McRorie scored Canada's second try as he slipped through a hole off of a lineout for a 14-10 lead.
Duque would give Brazil the lead in the 37th minute as the hosts took a narrow 17-14 lead into the second half.
In a slow second half, a McRorie penalty, as well as a rare drop goal, gave Canada a 23-17 lead with 10 minutes to play.
Brett Beukeboom and Diego Lopez were both shown yellow cards in the 71st minute but Canada were undone by Tranquez's last minute try.
