The Canadian pair of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes claimed silver at a beach volleyball World Tour event in Rio on Sunday.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes were defeated 2-1 (21-14, 13-21 and 15-13) in the final by host Brazil. Canada rallied for a 9-7 lead in the deciding set, but Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa fought back to secure the win.

The Brazilians came away with the $20,000 US first-place prize, while Humana-Paredes and Pavan will split $16,000.

Meanwhile, Barbora Hermannova and Marketa Slukova of the Czech Republic, captured their first-ever podium finish by defeating Fernanda Alves and Barbara Seixas of Brazil 2-0 (23-21, 21-18) in the bronze-medal match.

The Canadians were playing in their second World Tour event together, but the Rio Open was their first appearance as a team in a "points" tournament.

Pavan previously earned silver with Heather Bansley at 2015 World Tour stops in the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson also competed over the weekend and finished ninth.

On the men's side, Canada's Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter also finished ninth.

Men's gold went to 2016 Olympic champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil, marking their 12th World Tour title in total.