Arinn Young had a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Canada past the United States 69-48 on Friday at the wheelchair basketball Americas Cup.
Cindy Ouellet added 21 points while Rosalie Lalonde had 14 for the Canadians.
Meanwhile, the Canadian men routed Venezuela 91-41.
Patrick Anderson scored 33 points for Canada and shot 92 per cent from the field. Nik Goncin tacked on 14 points.
Both Canadian teams wrap-up round robin play on Sunday against Argentina.
