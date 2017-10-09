Federal prosecutors in Switzerland have agreed to help Brazilian authorities investigating Olympic official Carlos Nuzman, who is suspected of vote-buying in a corruption conspiracy linked to the Rio de Janeiro Games.
The Swiss attorney general's office says last week's request from Brazil is "currently being executed."
Details were not disclosed, but Swiss prosecutors can share potential information about accounts and money transfers from banks in the country.
Brazilian prosecutors have said Nuzman, who led bidding and organizing committees for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, had stored 16 gold bars at a depository in Geneva.
Suspected bribery linked to the Olympic hosting amounted to a "criminal organization," Brazilian prosecutors said.
The International Olympic Committee imposed interim bans on Nuzman, who is an honourary member, and Brazil's Olympic committee on Friday.
