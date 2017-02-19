Montreal's Olivia Chamandy won her second gold in as many days Winter Senior Diving Nationals in Calgary.

Chamandy took top prize in the open three-metre final one day after winning the 10-metre tower event. Elaena Dick and Ashley McCool rounded out the podium on Sunday.

Ethan Pitman won the men's open platform final, placing ahead of Alexandre Corriveau and Laurent Gosselin-Paradis.

