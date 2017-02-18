Peter Thach Mai earned his second gold medal at the Winter Senior National Championships in diving, and once again it was a tightly-contested event.

Thach Mai edged Victor Povzner by less than half a point to win the men's one-metre on Saturday in Calgary. Laurent Gosselin-Paradis took bronze.

The Montreal native also claimed gold in Friday's three-metre, upsetting 2012 Olympian and four-time national champion François Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que.

In the women's open platform, Olivia Chamandy took top prize. Celina Toth and Margo Erlam rounded out the podium.