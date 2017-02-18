Peter Thach Mai earned his second gold medal at the Winter Senior National Championships in diving, and once again it was a tightly-contested event.
Thach Mai edged Victor Povzner by less than half a point to win the men's one-metre on Saturday in Calgary. Laurent Gosselin-Paradis took bronze.
The Montreal native also claimed gold in Friday's three-metre, upsetting 2012 Olympian and four-time national champion François Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que.
In the women's open platform, Olivia Chamandy took top prize. Celina Toth and Margo Erlam rounded out the podium.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.