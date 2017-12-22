Canada's Taylor Ruck wins trio of golds at Lausanne Swim Cup

Teenage phenom Taylor Ruck is going home with a trio of gold medals after turning in a number of record-breaking performances at the Lausanne Swim Cup in Switzerland this week.

The 17-year-old won the 200-metre freestyle in a meet-record 1:52.74 and tied three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu for first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.99 on Thursday.

Ruck won her second gold medal of the event on Thursday. 0:59

The native of Kelowna, B.C. — who won two Olympic bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Games as part of the Canadian women's 4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relay teams — also came in third in the 50 freestyle.

The Canadian teen struck gold for third time at the Lausanne Swim Cup. 0:53

The latter two results bested the top marks set for Canadians aged 15 to 17.

"That was really exciting. I was really happy with today and how it went," Ruck said in a press release.

"I guess I just have been working really hard in the pool and the training with [Ben Titley, head coach of the Canadian Olympic swimming in Rio and current head coach at the High Performance Centre in Ontario] is really helping my swimming."

Ruck's strong performances come on the heels of a first-place finish in the 200 backstroke on Wednesday, setting a national senior record with a time of 2:01.66.

Ruck topped the podium at the Lausanne Swim Cup on Wednesday. 1:02

Fellow Canadians Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., and Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., also had strong showings in Lausanne.

Rebecca Smith, 17, finished third in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Kierra Smith, 23, set a personal-best time in 50 breaststroke to capture bronze.