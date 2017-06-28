Canada added four medals to continue its strong synchronized swimming season at the 2017 Synchro America Open this past weekend in Long Island, N.Y.

Jacqueline Simoneau, from Montreal, picked up her fourth medal with a silver in the solo events. She was particularly happy with her free routine score of 90.233.

17-year-old Halle Pratt finished third in the event, but due to rules preventing more than one podium finisher per country, she placed fourth.

Simoneau grabbed another silver in the duet event, teaming up with Calgary native Claudia Holzner for the first time. The women finished just 2.6482 behind the gold-medal winning team from Spain.

The all-Montreal mixed duet of Isabelle Blanchet-Rampling, 31, and Robert Prevost, 37, also won a silver medal for Canada with a combined score of 162.4065 points. The Americans won gold with a score of 176.4349.

Finally, Canada also took home the silver in the team event, weaving music from Drake with more traditional synchro music for a "we the north" theme.

Coach Kasia Kulesza said the team's best move was the thrust in the middle of the routine.

"It was really high and well executed. We call it a Banquine; it's a gymnastics term."

Canada finished with a combined score 163.2074, only trailing the Americans at 166.2664.

In the FINA synchronized swimming world rankings, Canada now sits in second place in two disciplines, solo and mixed duet, and is fourth in duet.