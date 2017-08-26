Kayla Sanchez and Faith Knelson each won silver medals on Saturday at the FINA world junior championships.
Sanchez came second in the 200-metre individual medley in two minutes 12.64 seconds. Miku Kojima of Japan won the race.
MEDAL ALERT: Kayla Sanchez wins a silver 🥈 medal in the 200 IM with a 2:12.64!#FINAWorldJrsIndy pic.twitter.com/D0xgYBlbAB—
@SwimmingCanada
Knelson swam to a silver in the 100 breaststroke after touching the wall in 1:07.47. Ireland's Mona McSharry won the race in 1:07.10 while American Zoe Bartel took bronze. It's the first time a Canadian has won a medal in the event at the world junior championships.
The 15-year-old had also won silver in the 50 breaststroke on Thursday.
Rebecca Smith captured Canada's third medal of the day with a bronze in the 50 butterfly. The Red Deer, Alta., native finished in 26.22 seconds. Japan's Rikako Ikee won in 25.46 and Sweden's Sara Junevik was second in 26.18.
The Canadians have won 10 medals over the first four days of competition. Canada's best performance at the world junior championships came in 2011 when it won 14 medals.
Competition runs through Monday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.