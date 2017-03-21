Two-time Olympic medallist Ryan Cochrane, who won a Canadian record eight world championship medals, announced his retirement from competitive swimming Tuesday through his Player's Own Voice piece to CBC Sports.

The 28-year-old from Victoria had said last summer that the Rio Olympics would be his last. He went on to finish sixth in his signature 1,500-metre freestyle event and failed to reach the final in the 400.

"He was a dominant, dominant player on the world scene for virtually a decade. That speaks volumes of an elite performer," said Byron MacDonald, CBC Sports swimming analyst and head coach at the University of Toronto.

Cochrane made his senior international debut in 2006 and broke through as a green 19-year-old at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games with a bronze medal, Canada's first Olympic swimming medal since Sydney 2000 and first Olympic medal in the 1,500 in 88 years.

With that performance, many believed the six-foot-three athlete had resurrected a Canadian swim program that had produced one medal at Sydney and was kept completely off the podium at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

"It was so amazing the positive effect that had on the national team," MacDonald recalled. "He stimulated Canadian swim development in 2008, got it back on track and then he kept it on track for the next 10 years."

MacDonald added Cochrane leaves two legacies: Bringing back a winning attitude to a "waning" program and becoming one of the most consistent performers in the history of Canadian swimming.

Cochrane won his seventh and eighth world medals leading into Rio, claiming bronze in the 400 and 1,500 in Kazan, Russia, but it was clear at the Olympics that a younger generation had taken over his event.

At 27 in Rio, Cochrane was the oldest swimmer in the 1,500 and finished in 14 minutes 49.61 seconds, more than 15 seconds slower than 21-year-old winner Gregorio Paltrinieri (14:34.57) of Italy.

"It's a pretty tough event he was swimming," said MacDonald. "The 1,500 is not one minute of work. It's 15 minutes of pretty dastardly stuff. He may have been running out of gas anyway. We're still talking about an incredible world-class performance."

MacDonald doesn't see an heir apparent to Cochrane on the Canadian squad, someone that can be relied on to get the men to the podium but added "the one beauty of the national team is that it's co-ed. The women look like they're going to be world-beaters at this point [led by four-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak]."

Elusive Olympic, world titles

Cochrane added his second Olympic medal with silver in the 1,500 at the 2012 London Games, but Olympic and world gold eluded him the last decade.

In 2008, MacDonald suggested, Cochrane probably didn't know how good he was and didn't have the experience to overcome the challenges required to stand atop the podium.

After Cochrane broke the Olympic record in the preliminaries in Beijing and qualified first for the final, the Australians changed their entire strategy to address the Canadian, said MacDonald.

"They went mano a mano on Ryan and they had their big guy make a move at the 1,100-metre mark and it worked," he added. "Ryan didn't quite know how to respond because he wasn't aware of what was happening at the time and he'd never really been challenged like that. They [Australians] realized this kid was unbridled."

China's Sun Yang was the one man that prevented Cochrane from achieving ultimate success. Victory in London seemed within the Canadian's reach but Yang denied him at every turn. At the world championships in 2011, Yang beat Cochrane by more than 10 seconds en route to a world record in Shanghai. Cochrane raced more effectively the following year at the Olympics but finished 8.61 seconds behind Yang.

In 2014, Yang was suspended three months for testing positive for the stimulant trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina.

"It's pretty tough to beat somebody that's under a regime that appears to have been chemically assisted," said MacDonald, adding Cochrane was still swimming at an elite level at the time.

Cochrane also won double gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014.

A graduate from the University of Victoria in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, he became only the second person (after Australian legend Grant Hackett) to reach the podium in the 800 and 1,500 events at three consecutive worlds.

In 2015, Cochrane came off a double gold performance at the Pan Am Games in Toronto to capture his first world medal in the 400, a bronze, and duplicated that result in the 1,500.

It was a remarkable stretch for Cochrane considering the success came shortly after the death of his longtime coach Randy Bennett earlier that year.

MacDonald said it seemed Cochrane wasn't quite 100 per cent at the Rio Olympic trials three weeks before Bennett's passing from skin cancer at 51 in April 2015, "even though he was giving it every impression and talking himself into it." Cochrane's winning time of 15:00.75 in the 1,500 was 21 seconds off his personal best of 14:39.63, set at the London Olympics.

Among Cochrane's other achievements in the pool are six medals at the Pan Pacific Championships, including three gold, and being named male swimmer of the year by Swimming Canada from 2008 to 2015.

Looking forward, he will be joining Synchronous ERP, a Victoria-based software company "which shares many of the values I've cultivated during my time in sport."