Repairs were ordered on more than 130 medals awarded at the Rio Olympics after they showed signs of rusting and flaking, including a bronze won by Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard.

Rio Games spokesperson Mario Andrada confirmed to CBC Sports that the organizing committee has ordered repairs for 137 of the more than 2,200 medals awarded during competition.

"Most of the repairs are needed due to poor handling," Andrada said. "When there is a crack on the glossing, we see rusting."

The face of Savard's bronze medal also appeared banged up before she sent it back. (Katerine Savard)

Andrada said athletes who want their medals repaired should send them to their national sport organization, which can then send them to the IOC to send to Rio for repairs.

"The Brazilian mint will repair them at no cost," he said. "Most of the medals that need some repair are bronze."

Andrada said the Rio organizing committee had a plan in place to fix medals from the beginning because "problems are very common in the history of the Games."

In an emailed response to CBC Sports, the IOC confirmed it is aware that some of the medals awarded at the Rio Games "have experienced defects."

"We understand how important these medals are for the athletes. This is why the IOC is working with Rio 2016 and its supplier to ensure that any affected medals are repaired and replaced as quickly as possible," the email said.

Problem solved?

Savard says she knew something wasn't right as soon as she received the bronze medal she won as part of Canada's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team in Rio.

"As soon as I got my medal, it was slightly broken," she said. "I was hoping it'd stay as is, but every time I took it out of the box, it'd get worse."

Penny Oleksiak, who won four medals in Rio, has experienced wear and tear on her two bronze medals, according to Swimming Canada, though that could be at least partly a result of the many public appearances she's made with them.

From left to right, Canadian swimmers Katerine Savard, Taylor Ruck, Brittany MacLean and Penny Oleksiak pose with their bronze medals from the women’s 4x200-metre freestyle relay in Rio. (Martin Bureau/Getty Images)

Savard said she immediately reached out to other athletes, including Oleksiak, to see if their medals were also showing signs of deterioration and/or rust.

"I compared it with other athletes' medals and asked them if theirs had the same problem. It seems like it's only an issue with some bronze medals," Savard said.



In December, Savard contacted Swimming Canada to find out what she could do about her damaged bronze medal. She was then put in contact with the Canadian Olympic Committee.

"I brought it to Canada House in Montreal and a few weeks later they called me to say my new medal had arrived," Savard said.

Savard now has a rust-free bronze medal that she keeps in its box. It travels with her everywhere she goes. She takes it to schools and sport conferences to show off and inspire other athletes to see what they can achieve.

"I use my Olympic medal to motivate youth, so it's better for it to be in perfect condition," she said.