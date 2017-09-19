Michael Phelps says he has "no desire" to return to competitive swimming, but he is eager to stay involved with the sport and cheer on those who follow in his enormous wake.

In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press while promoting a healthy pet food campaign, Phelps said he is excited about the birth of his second child and numerous opportunities away from the pool.

It was around this time four years ago when Phelps got serious about ending his first retirement, but he now seems content with his decision to step away again after the Rio Olympics.

His wife, Nicole, is about four months pregnant. The couple already have a 16-month-old son, Boomer.

"I've got no desire, no desire to come back," the 32-year-old Phelps said flatly.

Phelps has attended a handful of swimming meets since the Rio Games, where the winningest athlete in Olympic history added to his already massive career haul by claiming five gold medals plus a silver. A few months ago, he conceded to the Associated Press that he was eager to see how he would feel about a possible comeback after this year's world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Turns out, it had no impact.

Phelps said watching others compete "truly didn't kick anything off or spike any more interest in coming out of retirement again."

Watching heir apparent from a distance

He is eager to follow the development of his heir apparent, Caeleb Dressel, who emerged as the sport's newest star by winning seven gold medals at Budapest. The 21-year-old Floridian joined Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only swimmers to accomplish that feat at a major international meet.

"I'm happy Caeleb decided to go off this year instead of last year," Phelps joked. "I'm kind of happy to see him swimming so well when I'm not there."

With Dressel and Katie Ledecky now leading the American team, the U.S. is expected to remain the world's dominant swimming country heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Even without Phelps.

"It's time to kind of move on," he said, "and watch other people come into their own."