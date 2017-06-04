Pamela Ware and Tyler Henschel concluded the summer nationals diving competition with victories on Sunday.

Ware of Montreal won gold in the women's three-metre and Henschel of Sherwood Park, Alta., was the victor in the men's 10-metre.

Ware totaled 333.35 points as her marks improved after every dive in the final. Ashley McCool of Calgary was second at 280.55 and Eloise Bélanger of Montreal third at 278.25.

Ware earned 360.65 in the morning preliminaries to set the tone.

"I really wanted to improve on the corrections my coaches have given me and I did that in the prelims and the final," Ware said. "That was the first time I reached 360 since 2015 so I was really happy about that."

Henschel posted a decisive victory with 465.40. Gabriel Corriveau of Terrebonne, Que., was second at 396.40 and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., was third at 388.55.

Tyler Henschel dives to platform gold at Summer Senior Nationals1:02

"That was the fourth time this year I've gone over 460 so I'm right where I'm suppose to be right now,'' Henschel said. "I felt sluggish in the preliminaries because I probably felt the effects of doing all three events this week. I was able to come back strong for the final today."