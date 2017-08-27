The Canadian women's 4x100-metre freestyle team captured gold with a dominant performance. The team of Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez finished in a world junior record three minutes 36.19 seconds.
The United States was second ahead of Japan.
Taylor Ruck has set a championship record leading off the 4x100 free relay in 53.63!#FINAWorldJrsIndy—
@SwimmingCanada
Hannah wins 1st individual gold
Jade Hannah won Canada's first individual gold medal at the FINA world junior championships on Sunday in the 50-metre backstroke.
Hannah, from Halifax, shared the gold with Japan's Natsumi Sakai after they tied in 27.93 seconds.
"I was so happy to get under 28 tonight," Hannah said. "It means a lot to me because I've worked so hard for it.
"It was so exciting to be able to have the first individual gold medal for team Canada."
Canada has won five gold medals at the competition — its most ever at a world junior championships. Overall, the Canadians have 12 medals.
Sanchez qualified for Monday's 50 freestyle final in sixth while Smith, Mabel Zavaros and Gabe Mastromatteo are in the 100 butterfly final.
