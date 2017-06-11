Mary-Sophie Harvey won the women's 400-metre freestyle on the first stop of the Mare Nostrum swimming circuit Sunday for her first career international victory.

The Trois-Rivieres, Que., native clocked four minutes 12.26 seconds. Leah Neale of Australia was second in 4:17.03 and her compatriot Elyse Woods third in 4:21.57.

Harvey was also fourth in the 200 breaststroke, missing a berth on the podium by about half a second.

Robert Hill of North Vancouver, B.C., earned silver in the 400 individual medley in 4:24.01. Benjamin Gratz of Hungary took the gold in 4:19.23 and Tomas Elliott of Australia was third in 4:25.64.

Ottawa's Montana Champagne was sixth in the same race in 4:29.58 while also placing sixth in the 200 backstroke.

The second stop on the circuit is Tuesday and Wednesday in Barcelona.