Click on the video player above now to watch live swimming action from the the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Canadian star Penny Oleksiak will swim for a medal in the final of the women's 100-metre freestyle — the same event in which she won a gold medal and set a world record at the Rio Olympics.
The Toronto swimmer will also compete in the 50m butterfly semifinals.
Fellow Canadians Kylie Masse and Hilary Caldwell will swim in the 200 backstroke semis, while Kierra Smith will swim for a medal in the 200m breaststroke.
For a look at our full streaming and TV schedule for the aquatics worlds, which run through July 30, click here.
