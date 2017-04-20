Canada's best divers are looking to finish strong at home this weekend.

The final leg of the FINA Diving World Series takes place in Windsor, Ont., beginning Friday, and will cap off what has been an exciting competition for several Canadians.

CBCSports.ca's live streaming begins Friday at 11:45 a.m. ET and continues through Sunday. CBC TV's Road to the Olympic Games show will have more coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

The FINA Diving World Series is an annual four-part competition that features many athletes who have won medals at the Olympics and world championships. Taking place between March and April, the World Series features around 70 divers competing in 10 events — the women's and men's 3m springboard, 10m platform, 3m springboard synchro and 10m platform synchro.

Canadian divers have shown well through the first three parts of the series in China and Russia, and will look to continue their success at home this weekend.

Canadians to watch

In the men's 3m springboard event there are two Canadian divers ranked in the top 10. 2016 Olympian Philippe Gagné of Montreal is eighth with 14 points, while François Imbeau-Dulac of Quebec City is 10th with 12 points through the first three legs. Imbeau-Dulac won a silver medal at the 2015 world championships in the 3m mixed synchro event.

In the men's 10m platform event, Montreal's Vincent Riendeau is ranked seventh with 21 points.

On the women's side, things are shaping up for an exciting finale, with two Canadian divers ranked in the top three of their events.

Montreal's Jennifer Abel is third in the 3m springboard with 38 points. Abel has won multiple world championship medals and took home bronze at the 2012 Olympics in the 3m synchro.

Another Montrealer, Meaghan Benfeito, is also ranked third in her event, having racked up 36 points in the first three legs of the 10m platform. Benfeito has three Olympic bronze medals on he resumé​ — one in this event and another two in the 10m synchro with now-retired partner Roseline Filion — along with multiple world championship medals.

Victoria's Celina Toth is another diver to watch in the 10m platform event. She's currently ranked 12th with six points.

Others to watch

At the top of the rankings in the men's 3m springboard event is Xie Siyi from China with 50 points. China's Cao Yuan is tied with Great Britain's Jack Laugher for second spot with 46 points apiece. Yuan has won three Olympic medals, including gold in 2012 and 2016. Laugher won gold and silver at the 2016 Olympics.

Leading the men's 10m platform is Chen Aisen from China with 54 points. He won two gold medals at the 2016 Olympics. China's Yang Hao currently holds the second spot with 46 points, while Great Britain's Tom Daley is third with 44. Daley won bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Leading the pack in the women's 3m springboard is China's Shi Tingmao with 54 points. She took home two gold medals at the 2016 Olympics. Maddison Keeney from Australia holds the second spot in the event with 40 points. Keeney won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016.

In the women's 10m platform event, Si Yajie from China is leading the way with 52 points. She won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics. China's Ren Qian is in second place with 50 points. She took home gold in the event at the 2016 Olympics.

Prize money up for grabs

A total of $120,000 US in prize money is available across the 10 individual and synchro events in Windsor. First place in each event receives $5,000, while second and third place get $4,000 and $3,000, respectively.

FINA, the sport's world governing body, will also pay out a prize pool of $870,000 to the top divers in the World Series chase, which ends in Windsor. The overall champion in each event will receive $30,000, while second place gets $20,000 and third gets $15,000.