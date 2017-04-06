Click on the video player above on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET to watch live action from the FINA Diving World Series event in Gatineau, Que.

​Thursday's action includes the women's 3-metre and men's 10m events.

Coverage continues on Friday at 10 a.m. ET with men's 3m and women's 10m.

For the full schedule of the event, which runs through Sunday, click here.

You can catch more diving coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.