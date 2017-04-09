Canada's Jennifer Abel collected her second medal of the day, winning gold with François Imbeau-Dulac in the mixed three-metre synchro final at the FINA Diving World Series event in Gatineau, Que.

Earlier, Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu scored 291 points in the women's 3m synchro final to take silver. Montreal's Olivia Chamandy and Mia Vallée of Beaconsfield, Que., placed fourth in that event, less than two points shy of third.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu win silver at FINA Diving World Series1:00

In other action, Imbeau-Dulac finished fifth in the men's 3m final while Meaghan Benfeito placed fifth in the women's 10m.