Montreal's Vincent Riendeau won silver in the men's 10-metre platform event at the FINA Diving World Series event in Gatineau, Que.

Canada's Vincent Riendeau is in the hunt for a medal and NAILS IT on his final dive https://t.co/91AELPRhYa pic.twitter.com/yFLVWKzn6q — @CBCOlympics

The 20-year-old Canadian scored 457.25 points in the final. China's Jian Yang won gold and Great Britain's Matthew Dixon took bronze.

Earlier, the duo of Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay placed fourth in the women's 10m synchro final.

CBC Sports' diving coverage from Gatineau continues on Saturday with the women's 3m final, the men's 10m synchro final and the mixed 10m synchro.

For more diving coverage click here at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athleres from Canada and around the world.