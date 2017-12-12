After representing Canada at the Olympic Games, Chantal Van Landeghem and Dominique Bouchard have decided to hang up their goggles, Swimming Canada announced on Tuesday.

Van Landeghem and Bouchard were key parts of the national team's success in Rio.

Van Landeghem set up the Canadian women for a historic bronze-medal swim in the 4x100-metre freestyle relay at the last Olympic in Rio. The team set a national record en route to Canada's first women's relay medal in 40 years.

"Obviously, the Olympics were a huge highlight. But just racing is probably the aspect of swimming I'll miss most. I just loved that feeling of adrenaline behind the blocks. The opportunity to represent my country on the highest stage for me was probably one of the greatest honours of all," Van Landeghem said.

Decorated career

The 23-year-old made her first national team in 2011, and jumped onto the top step of the podium twice at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, where she set a Pan Am and Canadian record to win the 100 freestyle, and swam the anchor leg of the gold-medal winning 4x100 freestyle relay while the team set another Pan Am and Canadian record.

Van Landeghem also swam the freestyle leg of the 4x100 medley relay that earned silver. Later that summer, she set the Canadian record in the 50 freestyle on her way to a fifth-place finish at the FINA world championships. But she says it's not about the medals, which she keeps in storage.

"More important, I'll miss all the relationships and friendships I've made."

Van Landeghem added two more bronze medals to her collection at the 2017 FINA worlds, helping the mixed 4x100 freestyle and mixed 4x100 medley relays to the podium in Budapest.

"I wanted to leave on a really high note which I think I'm doing and looking back only with fond memories," Van Landeghem said.

Bouchard also calls it a career

Bouchard, of North Bay, Ont., was also a member of Canada's women's swim squad that was named Canadian Press Team of the Year in 2016.

The 26-year-old reached the semifinals in both the 100 and 200 backstroke events at the Rio Olympics. She also reached the podium at the 2015 Pan American Games claiming silver behind Hilary Caldwell in the 200 backstroke.

Bouchard then went on to finish sixth in the 200 back at world championships.

"As a whole, 2015 would be my career highlight," Bouchard said. "I did really well on the Arena Pro circuit, getting first and second in the 100 and 200 at all of the meets. After that, being able to be on the podium in front of the home crowd at Pan Am Games and able to final at the world championships, it was a jam-packed year."

Injury problems

After a strong 2015, Bouchard was disappointed to finish ninth in the 200 in Rio, leaving her just outside the final. She then just missed making the 2017 team and her year got more complicated when she experienced back problems, and then was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in her right leg.

"My leg with the blood clot was almost three centimetres bigger than the other one," she said. "Would my blood clot have happened on the plane ride there? It sounds cliché but I do think everything happens for a reason. As much as I would have loved to compete and see Budapest it worked out for the best and Canada represented again really well."

Although Bouchard's healthy, the burning desire to train to her limits was no longer there.

"I waiting for that feeling to come back but it never did. I think it was the right time, and Canada's not lacking any backstrokers," she added, noting Caldwell and Kylie Masse. "I gave everything I had to the sport. I think I was able to help some people along the way and maybe inspire some kids from Northern Ontario."