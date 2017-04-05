Click on the video player above on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to watch live as the country's best swimmers compete at the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria.

Canadian Olympic medallists Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Hilary Caldwell, and Taylor Ruck will be in action as they begin the four-year road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

More than 400 qualified swimmers will be competing to represent Canada at the FINA World Championships July 14-30 in Budapest.

Coverage begins with the preliminary heats, with finals scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

The action continues throughout the weekend, which you can track by clicking on the schedule listed above.