Click on the video player above on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to watch live as the country's best swimmers compete at the Canadian swimming trials in Victoria.
- LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE: Canadian swimming trials
- VIDEO: Swimmer Ryan Cochrane on his career and retirement
Canadian Olympic medallists Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Hilary Caldwell, and Taylor Ruck will be in action as they begin the four-year road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
More than 400 qualified swimmers will be competing to represent Canada at the FINA World Championships July 14-30 in Budapest.
Coverage begins with the preliminary heats, with finals scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.
The action continues throughout the weekend, which you can track by clicking on the schedule listed above.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.