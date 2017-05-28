François Imbeau-Dulac and Peter Thach Mai made it a Canadian golden sweep in the 3-metre synchro events at the FINA Grand Prix diving event in Madrid on Sunday.

Imbeau-Dulac, of St-Lazare, Que., and Mai, of Montreal, received two 9.0's on their opening dive and never looked back to win the gold with 388.59 points.

That result follows the gold won by Canada's Mia Vallee and Olivia Chamandy in the three-metre sychro final on Saturday.

"We were very consistent and didn't make any big mistakes," Imbeau-Dulac said. "It was great for Peter especially who showed he has the ability to be a great synchro diver in the future."

The pair started training together three weeks ago for this competition.

"We had to work a lot on our synchronization plus I needed to learn a new hurdle," Mai said. "But we came through with some good scores today so I'm really excited about that."

On women's 10-m, Jiaqi Zhang led China to a 1-2 finish with 382.75 followed by Minjie Zhang at 355.70 and the 16-year-old Chamandy at 325.55. Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., was fourth at 319.25.

"I wasn't really expecting the medal," said Chamandy, after her first career Grand Prix final. "My practices weren't going well recently at home but picked up once I got here. So I was pretty nervous but I was able to handle it."​

Canada ends the competition with five medals – three gold, a silver and a bronze. Next up for Canadian divers are the Senior Summer Nationals, which begin on Friday in Toronto.