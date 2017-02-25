Looking to make a push towards the 2020 Olympics, the Canadian diving team is off to a good start at the Grand Prix opener in Rostock, Germany, this weekend.

On Friday, Meaghan Benfeito earned a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform.

The 27-year-old will also be competing in the 10m synchro event on Sunday with her new partner, Caeli McKay.

Benfeito won two Olympic bronze medals with her previous partner Roseline Filion, who is now retired from the sport.

World and Olympic champion Jennifer Abel followed up with a bronze in the 3m dive on Saturday.

​François Imbeau-Dulac, a member of the senior team since 2008, finished fifth in the 3m category and then teamed up with Philippe Gagne for a fifth-place finish in the men's 3m synchro.